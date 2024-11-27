India launches ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ campaign to eradicate child marriage

NEW DELHI: One in five girls in India is married before reaching the legal age of 18, according to the Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi. On Wednesday, she launched an initiative targeting seven high-burden states where child marriages remain widespread.

Speaking at the launch, the minister acknowledged that child marriage is a significant challenge facing India. She highlighted that nearly two lakh child marriages were prevented in the past year, but much work remains to eliminate this practice completely.

“Child marriage is one of the most severe forms of human rights violations and is also a criminal offence under the law,” Devi said. While legal measures like the Prevention of Child Marriage Act play a crucial role, she emphasised that “legislation alone cannot eradicate this issue. We must also focus on raising awareness.”

The campaign, titled Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (Child Marriage-Free India), urges all states and Union Territories to create specific action plans aimed at reducing child marriage rates to below 5% by 2029. It will particularly focus on seven states with high prevalence rates: West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh.