India launches ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat’ campaign to eradicate child marriage

NEW DELHI: One in five girls in India is married before reaching the legal age of 18, according to the Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi. On Wednesday, she launched an initiative targeting seven high-burden states where child marriages remain widespread.
Speaking at the launch, the minister acknowledged that child marriage is a significant challenge facing India. She highlighted that nearly two lakh child marriages were prevented in the past year, but much work remains to eliminate this practice completely.
“Child marriage is one of the most severe forms of human rights violations and is also a criminal offence under the law,” Devi said. While legal measures like the Prevention of Child Marriage Act play a crucial role, she emphasised that “legislation alone cannot eradicate this issue. We must also focus on raising awareness.”
The campaign, titled Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat (Child Marriage-Free India), urges all states and Union Territories to create specific action plans aimed at reducing child marriage rates to below 5% by 2029. It will particularly focus on seven states with high prevalence rates: West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Tripura, Assam, and Andhra Pradesh.
Highlighting the scale of the problem, Devi noted that nearly 300 districts in India report child marriage rates higher than the national average. “Child marriage is a practice that limits the potential of millions of girls. In our country today, one in every five girls is married before the age of 18,” she said.
The minister also pointed out India’s progress in addressing the issue. A United Nations report revealed that South Asia has seen a sharp decline in child marriage rates, with India playing a critical role in this achievement. “Figures also reveal that nearly two lakh child marriages have been prevented in a single year,” she added.
To support this campaign, the government has launched the Child Marriage-Free Bharat portal, a platform to raise awareness, report cases, and monitor progress. Devi stressed that the campaign aligns with the vision of a developed India by 2047, calling for the full participation of women and girls in nation-building.
She credited government schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Samagra Shiksha, and the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for empowering girls through education, financial security, and health initiatives. “With the introduction of the National Education Policy, 2020, and scholarships for disadvantaged groups, we are creating opportunities for girls to realise their potential,” she said.
Acknowledging the cultural norms perpetuating child marriage, the minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach. “Patriarchal norms continue to pose challenges, but interventions like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have proven effective in shifting societal mindsets. With consistent efforts, we can create an enabling environment for our girls,” she said.
The government’s initiatives include gender-inclusive communication guides, Nari Adalats, and safe-city projects under the Nirbhaya Fund, all aimed at addressing patriarchal attitudes and ensuring the safety and security of women and girls.
Devi cautioned that, despite progress, there is no room for complacency. “We cannot stop until India is completely free of child marriages,” she said, urging citizens to actively participate in this mission. “I urge everyone to take a pledge to ensure no child marriage takes place in their community. Together, we can achieve this vision of a developed and equitable India.”
According to a UN report released earlier this year, over one-third of India’s female population—approximately 20 crore women—were married as children.
The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2024 revealed that while child marriage rates have declined globally, significant challenges remain. In India, one in five girls is married before the age of 18, compared to one in four 25 years ago.
The report also highlighted persistent issues such as violence against women and the lack of autonomy over sexual and reproductive health.