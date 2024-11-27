Indian Army inducts 'Sabal' logistics drone, boosting operational capabilities in challenging terrains

NEW DELHI: India's indigenous defense technology and manufacturing received a significant boost with the successful induction of the Sabal 20 logistics drone into the Indian Army. Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the drone will strengthen stealth capabilities and enhance logistics support for the defense forces operating in challenging terrains.
On Wednesday, the Indian Army successfully deployed the Sabal 20 logistics drone in the Eastern Theatre, which is responsible for defending the Line of Actual Control along the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The Army in this region also handles anti-insurgency operations and humanitarian aid and disaster relief.
The Sabal 20, manufactured by EndureAir, a leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology company, is an electric unmanned helicopter based on variable pitch technology. The drone is specifically designed for aerial logistics and can carry payloads of up to 20 kilograms, equivalent to 50% of its own weight, with scalable options for future upgrades.
Based on the legacy of the Chinook helicopter, the Sabal 20 features large rotors and a tandem rotor configuration that ensures high efficiency and exceptional load-carrying capability.
“This design ensures remarkable stability, superior high-altitude performance, minimized turbulence risk, and outstanding lifting capacity across diverse terrains,” said the company.
The Sabal 20 is built to meet rigorous operational demands and supports long-range deliveries, high-altitude operations, and precision logistics. Its advanced Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technology enables seamless operations in confined and rugged terrains. The drone’s low RPM design minimizes noise and reduces its aural signature, enhancing stealth during sensitive missions. Additionally, it offers cutting-edge autonomous flight capabilities with user-friendly controls that simplify complex tasks, ensuring reliable performance even in Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) conditions.
In a related development, IIT Kanpur also announced a breakthrough in stealth technology with the launch of the Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (Anālakṣhya MSCS).
According to IIT Kanpur, the Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System is a textile-based broadband Metamaterial Microwave Absorber designed to absorb waves across a broad spectrum, significantly enhancing stealth capabilities against Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging.
Developed by a team of leading researchers, this innovative system sets a new benchmark in multispectral stealth capabilities and has applications in defense, national security, and specialized industries. The technology has been licensed to Meta Tattva Systems Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing and deployment.