Indian Army inducts 'Sabal' logistics drone, boosting operational capabilities in challenging terrains

NEW DELHI: India's indigenous defense technology and manufacturing received a significant boost with the successful induction of the Sabal 20 logistics drone into the Indian Army. Developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, the drone will strengthen stealth capabilities and enhance logistics support for the defense forces operating in challenging terrains.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army successfully deployed the Sabal 20 logistics drone in the Eastern Theatre, which is responsible for defending the Line of Actual Control along the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. The Army in this region also handles anti-insurgency operations and humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The Sabal 20, manufactured by EndureAir, a leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology company, is an electric unmanned helicopter based on variable pitch technology. The drone is specifically designed for aerial logistics and can carry payloads of up to 20 kilograms, equivalent to 50% of its own weight, with scalable options for future upgrades.

Based on the legacy of the Chinook helicopter, the Sabal 20 features large rotors and a tandem rotor configuration that ensures high efficiency and exceptional load-carrying capability.