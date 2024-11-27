Jaishankar says Indo-Pacific landscape calls for wider collaborative approach, terms G7 as partner for it

ROME: Noting that the evolution of Quad has been a notable development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the Indo-Pacific is experiencing 'significant changes' including new convergences and partnerships.

In an era of collaborative endeavours, the Indo-Pacific will require practical solutions, nimble diplomacy, greater adjustment and more open conversations.

The G7 can be one such partner, Jaishankar said as he attended the G7 FMM Outreach Session with Indo-Pacific partners in the Italian city of Fiuggi on Tuesday.

The Quad is a major grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the US.

The External Affairs Minister was in Italy on an official visit from November 24 to 26 to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, where India was invited as a guest country.

The evolution of Quad has been a notable development and the Indo-Pacific landscape today creates a compelling argument for a wider collaborative approach, Jaishankar posted on X after the session and outlined what he termed as six key responses required in the Indo-Pacific region.