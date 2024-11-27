J&K officials warned against sharing key info on internet

SRINAGAR: Amid the threat of cyber attacks and hackers, the Jammu and Kashmir government has warned its officers against using WhatsApp, Gmail and other similar third-party platforms on the internet for sharing sensitive, secret and top-secret documents, saying the practice of sharing information using third-party tools by employees has been posing significant risks to integrity and security of the information being communicated.

In an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to Government, Sanjeev Verma, it was stated that it has come to the notice of the administration that there is an increasing trend among officers to use third-party tools such as WhatsApp, Gmail, and other similar platforms for transmitting sensitive, secret, and confidential information.

This practice, the order said, poses significant risks to the integrity and security of the information being communicated. “Using third-party communication tools can lead to potential issues, including unauthorised access, data breaches, and leaks of confidential information.