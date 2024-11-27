J&K police conduct 56 raids in Jammu, arrest several suspects

The J&K Police raided 56 locaions across four districts of the Jammu region, targeting terrorist networks linked to organisations like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), officials said on Tuesday.

The police arrested several terror suspects and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) as well as recovered weapons, cash, electronic devices and documents.

Following intelligence inputs, the police raided residential houses and potential hideouts in nine locations in the Rajouri district and 12 locations in the Poonch district. In Udhampur, 25 locations were raided that were part of an investigation linked to a case registered at the Basabtgarh Police Station. 10 other raids were carried out in the Reasi district.

The raids were aimed at tracking down terror suspects who were assisting terrorist organisations with recruitment, logistics and transfer of weapons, ammunition and money.

According to sources, the raids were part of an investigation into two separate cases registered at the Thanamandi Police Station in 2013 and at the Rajouri Police Station this year. The investigations were based on inputs about terrorist networks active in the border districts to "execute terror-related activities".