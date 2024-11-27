Kin say custodial torture after death of 27-year-old in ‘dry’ Gujarat liquor case

AHMEDABAD: A 27-year-old man allegedly died in police custody on Monday after he was arrested along with seven others during a crackdown on public drinking in Ahmedabad.

Darshan Chauhan collapsed and died while he was being taken to Asarwa civil hospital for a medical check-up, police said. All the eight people arrested were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

While Chauhan’s family initially admitted before police that he had a seizure disorder, they later denied this and claimed before the media that he was a habitual drinker. They raised suspicions over the circumstances of his death, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.