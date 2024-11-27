Landslide at Lothal Harappan site: One official dead, another critical

AHMEDABAD: Two women official were caught in a landslide while collecting soil samples at the Maritime Museum site in Lothal, a key Harappan civilisation site in Gujarat. One died on the spot while another is in critical condition.

The officials, part of a team from Delhi and accompanied by students, had dug a 15-foot trench using a JCB before descending into it. The incident occurred when the tunnel suddenly collapsed, prompting an immediate alert to the fire brigade. Four fire brigade vehicles and 15 personnel from Dholka and Ahmedabad were deployed for rescue operations at the site, where roadwork was also underway near the historic Harappan site.

The landslide at Lothal claimed the life of 23-year-old Surabhi Verma, while 45-year-old geologist Yama Dixit sustained critical injuries and has been shifted for treatment. Fresh details reveal that one of the two women officials involved in the Lothal landslide is a geologist from IIT, while the other is based in Delhi.

The injured officer has been rushed to the government hospital in Bagodra for treatment. Meanwhile, Bagodra police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Lothal, a significant centre of the Indus Valley civilization, stands as a remarkable testament to ancient marine engineering and craftsmanship. Situated near Sargwala village in Dholka taluka, Ahmedabad district, it lies between the Bhogawa and Sabarmati rivers, approximately 80 km from Ahmedabad. Once located just 5 km from the sea, the coastline is now over 18 km away.

This historic site was discovered in November 1954, and extensive excavations were conducted between 1955 and 1962 under the guidance of Dr. S. R. Rao, unveiling its rich heritage.