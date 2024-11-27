Minor tribal girl gangraped by school principal, three others in Chhatisgarh

A minor tribal girl was gangraped by four government officials in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district, a report said.

The girl was gangraped at least twice by her school principal, headmaster, a teacher and a forest deputy ranger. All the four have been arrested.

The rapists, according to TOI, took videos of the sexual assault and blackmailed the 17-year-old girl who is studying class 11.

It has been stated that on November 15 when the girl stepped out of the computer class, a teacher approached her and offered to drop her home, which is about 25 km from her school. The teacher took her to a rented house where the other accused were waiting. They took turns raping her and filming the assault.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, police have registered a case and arrested the accused.