NCP MLA alleges discrepancies in Maharashtra vote count through postal ballots and EVMs

PUNE: MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday alleged discrepancies in votes counted through ballot papers and EVMs in recently-held Maharashtra assembly polls which saw the BJP-led Mahayuti retaining power by trouncing the opposition MVA coalition.

Pawar demanded that the Election Commission of India allow the opposition to inspect any random EVM for investigation by private experts.

Joining the Opposition clamour over the credibility of EVMs, Pawar claimed NCP (SP) workers have raised doubts over EVMs used in the state elections. "These doubts are not good for democracy," he added.

Rohit Pawar, a grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, managed to retain the Karjat-Jamkhed assembly constituency by a thin margin of 1,200 votes.

The Mahayuti won 230 seats and MVA only 46 in the 288-member House.