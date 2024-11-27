NGT issues notice to govt, agencies over rapid expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Centre and its agencies regarding the rapid expansion of the Himalayan glacial lakes, raising concerns over the increasing risk of natural disasters.
NGT took a suo motu proceeding over a media report. The report indicated the expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes by 11 per cent in over a decade, raising serious flood threat concerns. It also called for urgent action.
The NGT issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment, and Central Pollution Control Board.
The bench scheduled the date of the hearing on March 10 next year.
The glacial lake expansion is a direct result of rising temperatures and accelerated retreat of glaciers due to climate change. Glacial lakes are formed after the melting of glaciers. Rise in such lakes holding a significant volume of water raises concern about Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).
GLOFs can trigger catastrophic consequences to downstream communities, infrastructure and the biodiversity.
In an order issued on November 19, the bench headed by the NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "The report notes that the surface area of glacial lakes in India has increased by 33.7 per cent from 2011 to 2024."
The tribunal also noted that a recent report by the Central Water Commission (CWC) has also highlighted a significant expansion of glacial lakes in the Himalayan region, with an increase of 10.81 per cent in surface area from 2011 to 2024.
"The report identifies 67 lakes in India that have seen an increase of over 40 per cent in surface area, placing them at the high-risk category for potential GLOFs,” the tribunal said.
The order also noted that the expansions have been observed in regions such as Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.
The tribunal stressed the urgent need for enhanced monitoring, early warning systems, and improved flood management strategies to mitigate the potential damage.