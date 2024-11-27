NGT issues notice to govt, agencies over rapid expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Centre and its agencies regarding the rapid expansion of the Himalayan glacial lakes, raising concerns over the increasing risk of natural disasters.

NGT took a suo motu proceeding over a media report. The report indicated the expansion of Himalayan glacial lakes by 11 per cent in over a decade, raising serious flood threat concerns. It also called for urgent action.

The NGT issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment, and Central Pollution Control Board.

The bench scheduled the date of the hearing on March 10 next year.

The glacial lake expansion is a direct result of rising temperatures and accelerated retreat of glaciers due to climate change. Glacial lakes are formed after the melting of glaciers. Rise in such lakes holding a significant volume of water raises concern about Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

GLOFs can trigger catastrophic consequences to downstream communities, infrastructure and the biodiversity.