Parliament to see three Gandhis come together as Priyanka set to take oath on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Days after her stupendous victory from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take oath as Lok Sabha MP on Thursday. The swearing will take place at 11 am, said Congress.

On Wednesday, Congress leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the capital.

With her entry into Lok Sabha, Parliament will see all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka— for the first time in decades.

With a landslide margin of more than 4.1 lakh votes, Priyanka has surpassed the tally of her brother Rahul Gandhi’s victory margin in this seat in 2019.

Priyanka’s entry into Parliament comes at a difficult time for the party, which suffered debilitating defeats in Haryana and Maharashtra. Popularly known as the 'crisis manager' and backroom strategist of the grand old party, it has been keenly watched if she will be able to re-energize Congress and its falling electoral fortunes.

Party leaders also believe that Priyanka’s presence in and outside Parliament will be a game-changer for Congress. There is also a view that Priyanka, a mirror image of her grandmother former PM Indira Gandhi, will take on PM Modi in Lok Sabha with her crowd-pulling oratorical prowess.