Punjab govt in fix as Army seeks 300 units of free power per month for its personnel

CHANDIGARH: Citing the free power given by the Delhi government to service personnel posted there, the Indian Army has approached the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and requested that 300 units of free power per month be given to its personnel posted in the state. This has left the cash-strapped government in a Catch-22 situation as it already has to pay a Rs 9,076 crore power subsidy bill to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Sources said the South Western Command of the Indian Army has written a letter to the state government saying that though the latter has been giving 300 units of free power to domestic consumers since July 2022, this has not been extended to service personnel and defence civilians residing in accommodations for married people in cantonments and military stations in Punjab.

While the demand has been made only by the South Western Command, which has its formations located in Bathinda and a few other places in Malwa region of the state, if the state government extends this free power facility to army personnel, it will have to do so for army cantonments and formations at Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Patiala, Amritsar and Pathankot too.

It is learnt that over one lakh troops are presently stationed across the state. All officers and junior commissioned officers (JCO) are authorised for family accommodation as are 35 per cent of jawans. In addition, a large number of civilian employees of the Defence Ministry posted at these places are also entitled for accommodation.

A senior officer on condition of anonymity said the request by the army is now being discussed at the top level in the state government as it has put them in a fix. "Free power subsidy cannot be given to the residents in cantonments and military stations as these stations get bulk power supply. The subsidy is given to individual domestic consumers," he argued.