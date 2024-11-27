Sambhal killings: SC's observations on Places of Worship Act helped 'some groups to incite discord': Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Following the killing of five Muslim youth, including a minor, allegedly by the UP police on Sunday, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed deep concern over the escalating communal tensions caused by the "misuse of so-called 'surveys' of mosques under divisive agendas."

In a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Madani noted that activities carried out under the "pretext of surveys" have resulted in mistrust and unrest in several regions, including Sambhal, resulting in the disruption of public peace and communal unity.

"These incidents are seen as a direct threat to the secular fabric of the nation," he noted.

Five Muslims were killed on Sunday as UP police allegedly opened fire on people protesting the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Kot Garvi area of Sambhal. An initial survey of the masjid was carried out the previous day, hours after a Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) ordered the constitution of an "Advocate Commission" to survey the mosque. The court ordered the survey after hearing the petition filed by Gopal Sharma, who claimed that a Harihar temple was at the site where the Jama Masjid now stands.