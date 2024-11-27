Soren set to take oath Jharkhand's 14th CM on Thursday, top INDIA bloc leaders to attend ceremony

RANCHI: Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony at Morabadi Ground here on Thursday, with several prominent political leaders and dignitaries, including key members of the INDIA bloc, expected to attend.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at 4 pm.

This will be the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as chief minister.

Soren retained the Barhait seat by defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes in the recently held Assembly polls.

"I'm grateful to the people of Jharkhand for their continued trust in our leadership," Soren said, adding, "This victory reflects the aspirations of the people, and we will work towards fulfilling them."

In the recent Assembly elections, Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-led NDA managed 24 seats.

"This is a victory of the people and their vision for a peaceful and progressive Jharkhand," Soren said in his victory speech.

Confirmed attendees at the ceremony include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Other notable leaders expected to attend are CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, Udhayanidhi Stalin from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Sivakumar, and Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

"It's heartening to have such esteemed leaders join us for this important occasion," said Soren, who along with senior officials paid a visit to Morabadi ground on Wednesday evening to take stock of the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday, Soren met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first visit to the national capital after leading his alliance to an unprecedented second consecutive term.

"I had a constructive meeting with the Prime Minister, where we discussed Jharkhand's growth and development. His support is valuable as we move forward with our plans," Soren said.

He was accompanied by his wife, Kalpana, who was also elected as an MLA in the recent elections.