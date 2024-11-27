TMC to show-cause MLA Humayun Kabir days after his demand to make Abhishek Banerjee Dy CM

On Monday, the TMC formed three disciplinary committees (one each for Parliament, the Assembly, and the party) and stated that leaders would be suspended after three "show-cause" notices.

The Trinamool Congress disciplinary committee for the state assembly held a meeting and decided to issue a show-cause notice to Kabir. However, Kabir stated that he has yet to receive it.

"If my party decides to ‘show cause’ me, it can. I have done nothing wrong by demanding that Abhishek Banerjee be made deputy chief minister and home minister. Abhishek Banerjee was brought into the party by the supreme leader. Why would I be wrong in speaking on his behalf? When I get the letter, I will respond to the party. I fear no one," Kabir said outside the state Assembly.

He added, "Mamata Banerjee is my supreme leader, and it is she who brought Abhishek Banerjee into the party. But some are trying to diminish Abhishek Banerjee’s importance within the party."