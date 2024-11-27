TMC to show-cause MLA Humayun Kabir days after his demand to make Abhishek Banerjee Dy CM

KOLKATA: Two days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set up three disciplinary committees during a meeting of the Trinamool Congress’ national executive committee, the party on Wednesday decided to send a show-cause notice to Humayun Kabir, TMC MLA from Bharatpur.
Recently, Kabir had demanded that Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s number two, be made deputy chief minister and home (police) minister of West Bengal.
Following a murder attempt on a Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor on November 20, a section of party leaders criticised the police, and it was during this time that Kabir raised his demand.
On Monday, the TMC formed three disciplinary committees (one each for Parliament, the Assembly, and the party) and stated that leaders would be suspended after three "show-cause" notices.
The Trinamool Congress disciplinary committee for the state assembly held a meeting and decided to issue a show-cause notice to Kabir. However, Kabir stated that he has yet to receive it.
"If my party decides to ‘show cause’ me, it can. I have done nothing wrong by demanding that Abhishek Banerjee be made deputy chief minister and home minister. Abhishek Banerjee was brought into the party by the supreme leader. Why would I be wrong in speaking on his behalf? When I get the letter, I will respond to the party. I fear no one," Kabir said outside the state Assembly.
He added, "Mamata Banerjee is my supreme leader, and it is she who brought Abhishek Banerjee into the party. But some are trying to diminish Abhishek Banerjee’s importance within the party."
On Tuesday, while speaking to the media, Kabir alleged that a coterie within the party is attempting to influence Mamata Banerjee's decisions. "I have doubts that those who are around our party chief want her to head the government in 2026. They are not her well-wishers," Kabir said.
Earlier, when Kolkata police came under fire from some TMC leaders, Kabir had said, "Mamata Banerjee is overburdened with work. She also has to focus on national politics and the INDIA alliance (of which the TMC is a part). I think it is time that Abhishek Banerjee be brought in as deputy chief minister with full charge of the police (Home) department. He should be made the police minister of West Bengal. It is time he is brought into the Cabinet. That will ease the CM’s burden."