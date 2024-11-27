Uttarakhand witnesses alarming spike in wasp attack fatalities: eight deaths reported in just one month

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has reported an alarming increase in deaths this year, attributed not only to attacks by tigers and leopards but also to conflicts involving wild bees and wasps.

In a tragic incident from Chitai Pant village, located 8 kilometers from the district headquarters of Almora, a swarm of wasps attacked a 34-year-old woman named Deepa Devi on Wednesday while she was cutting grass in the fields. The woman sustained severe injuries from the stings and was rushed to the hospital by her family. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Forest officer Indra Martoliya described the incident, saying: "The wasps had severely stung the woman on her head, neck, face, and legs, leaving her critically injured and unconscious."

According to sources from the Forest Department, this marks the eighth reported death due to wasp attacks in the state in the month of November, across various regions of the state.

On November 16, a swarm of wasps attacked 52-year-old Devki Devi, a resident of Malli Bhatedi village, located 20 kilometers from the district headquarters in Pithoragarh. "She was severely injured while cutting grass and later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital," the sources reported.