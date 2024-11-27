Would have liked to see more engagement among nations on climate change, says German Envoy

NEW DELHI: The German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that the recently concluded COP 29 has been reduced to the question of financing, while Germany would have liked to see more engagement amongst nations.
“It would have been good to see more engagement. The recently concluded COP29 has been reduced to the financing question. It would be pertinent now to think how you take it from there to the next level and that means in the next 12 months,” Dr Ackermann told TNIE.
There needs to be more interaction, and dialogue amongst nations, he noted.
Eyebrows have been raised from the developing countries on the $300 billion climate finance (for which emerging economies have to make contributions). India has called it a paltry sum and a member of the Indian delegation called it an "optical illusion."
“There has been disappointment, as fossil fuel-producing countries showed a lot of resistance. We wish that countries that produce fossil fuels would be more forthcoming and more creative in their thinking,” Ambassador Ackermann said.
Interestingly, Saudi Arabia has been seen investing a lot in renewals, however, on the international scene they are very conservative on commitment to fossil fuels.
“What happens in India on the ground is fantastic... you have a very strong energy sector. Private companies are aggressively promoting renewables and making business cases on them because, at the end of the day, they will be cheaper than any fossil produce,” Ackermann pointed out.
India has been seeking the support of Germany in the renewables sector.
“There are collaborations between Germany and India, a framework on which we have agreed about two years ago. Over the next 10 years, through this partnership we will come up with concrete ways to try and improve the life of many citizens,” the Ambassador added.
Meanwhile, talking about how the world would change with the new U.S. President elect Donald Trump, the Ambassador said things would only be clear once he assumes office in January.
“We are used to seeing changes in U.S. policy. In Germany too there would be a new government after we go to the polls on February 23, 2025,” he added.