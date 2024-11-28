ASI takes action after PMO flags ‘poor state’ of Dholavira

NEW DELHI: To expedite conservation efforts and improvement interventions at the ancient city of Dholavira site in Gujarat, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shifted a senior Superintending Archaeologist (SA) from Delhi-NCR to Rajkot circle, under which the remains of Harappan metropolis fall. The official from the Excavation Branch in Greater Noida has been transferred with specific instructions to take care of site activities to improve tourist amenities.
According to sources, the SA has already visited the ruins of the southern centre of the Harappan Civilization. Last month, the two officials including a Conservation Architect (CA) were shifted to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This newspaper, last month, reported that the survey had turned its focus to Dholavira after the PMO flagged the poor state of preservation and lack of tourist amenities there. The agency also asked the officials concerned to ‘devote’ more time to speed up ‘site activities’ and work out a detailed action plan for conservation and resume excavation at historic urban settlements located in the Rann of Kutch.
The functioning of Dholavira Unit, excavation and other activities at the site was discussed in a meeting held in October with the senior official of the PMO in which the director general of the ASI was informed that the place is not a ‘good status of preservation’ and lacks proper management, maintenance and tourist amenities.
It was also informed about discontinuation of excavation, which has great potential for research, at Dholavira.
The ancient settlement dating to 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE is the 6th largest of more than 1,000 Harappan sites discovered so far, which was occupied for over 1,500 years. Dholavira demonstrates its multifaceted achievements in terms of urban planning, water management, trading, and belief system. Harappan City was inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2021.
“The Superintending Archaeologist in-charge of Rajkot Circle (sub office of ASI in Gujarat) is further advised to devote more time to the Dholavira site to accelerate activities at the World Heritage Site. He may submit a detailed action plan within 15 days for perusal of D-G,” read an order.