ASI takes action after PMO flags ‘poor state’ of Dholavira

NEW DELHI: To expedite conservation efforts and improvement interventions at the ancient city of Dholavira site in Gujarat, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has shifted a senior Superintending Archaeologist (SA) from Delhi-NCR to Rajkot circle, under which the remains of Harappan metropolis fall. The official from the Excavation Branch in Greater Noida has been transferred with specific instructions to take care of site activities to improve tourist amenities.

According to sources, the SA has already visited the ruins of the southern centre of the Harappan Civilization. Last month, the two officials including a Conservation Architect (CA) were shifted to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.