BJP makes inroads into Punjab’s rural belt in membership drive

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab has managed to make some inroads into the rural areas of the state. In its ongoing membership drive, the party has gained members from the hinterlands.

However, the overall response to the membership drive has been mixed, with the BJP enrolling 6.68 lakh members in Punjab and Chandigarh (Union Territory) so far.

The nationwide membership drive began on September 2, but in Punjab, it has been extended until mid-December. The Punjab unit of the BJP had set an ambitious target of enrolling 30 lakh members. In the previous membership drive, the party enrolled over 24 lakh primary members in the state, compared to 3.50 lakh members in 2014.

According to party data, 6,68,354 members have been enrolled in Punjab and Chandigarh, of which 5,02,160 have completed their registration forms—3,88,590 in Punjab and 1,13,570 in Chandigarh.

Additionally, approximately 1.50 lakh forms, mostly from rural areas, have been physically filled out and sent to the party office. These forms are yet to be updated in the system, sources revealed.

Among the 117 assembly constituencies in the state, notable rural enrolment numbers include Jalalabad (1,738), Gidderbaha (5,548), Balluana (2,001), Jaito (1,186), Bathinda (Rural) (5,213), Sardulgarh (2,442), Lehra (1,528), Patiala (Rural) (4,473), and Sanour (2,621). Conversely, some rural constituencies like Banga (371), Chabbewal (796), Sham Chaurasi (400), Urmar (481), and Bholath (604) showed lower engagement.

In urban constituencies, the drive saw stronger participation, including Kharar (5,342), SAS Nagar (15,150), Khanna (1,518), Ludhiana (East) (15,368), Ludhiana (Central) (11,133), Jalandhar (Cantonment) (4,190), Jalandhar (North) (11,906), Jalandhar (Central) (12,296), Jalandhar (West) (3,793), Amritsar (North) (4,723), Amritsar (West) (4,639), Amritsar (Central) (6,128), Sujanpur (6,264), Pathankot (5,302), and Gurdaspur (3,727).