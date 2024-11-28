Bombay HC seeks probe details of atrocities case filed by Sameer Wankhede against Nawab Malik

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought details from the city police of the probe into a case registered against NCP leader Nawab Malik under the Atrocities Act on a complaint of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede.

Wankhede, the additional commissioner in the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) and a member of the Mahar Scheduled Caste, last week moved the HC seeking the case to be transferred to the CBI, alleging inaction by the police.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan directed for Mumbai's Goregaon police station's officer concerned to remain present on the next date along with the case diary.

The court said it shall be apprised of the details of the investigation in two weeks.

Wankhede, in his plea filed through advocate Sana Raees Khan, has alleged that the police's inaction in the matter has caused him and his family significant mental distress and humiliation.