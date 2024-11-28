Centre approves Rs 3,295 crore for 40 tourism projects to boost lesser-known destinations

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved 40 projects worth Rs 3,295 crore for the transformation of tourism sites into iconic centres, with the primary aim of decongesting traditional and popular tourist spots under the special assistance scheme for states, which was part of the budget announcement. The projects have been selected after detailed consultations with the states and the formulation of guidelines by the Ministry of Tourism.
All state governments participated in the process enthusiastically, except for West Bengal. The ministry had received 87 project proposals worth about Rs 8,000 crore.
Briefing the media about the development, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the focus of the entire exercise selecting the destinations was to tap the future potential of these sites and encourage private investment to boost the local economy and create employment opportunities.
“Based on the guidelines, 40 projects were shortlisted and submitted to the Finance Ministry. We have received approval. Under the scheme, a long-term loan a kind of soft grant will be provided to the states for 50 years. It will not impact their borrowing capacity and doesn’t reflect in their debt list,” said Shekhawat.
Some of the selected destinations are lesser-known tourist sites, such as Adventure and Eco Retreat, Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar (Assam), development of Matsyagandha Lake, Saharsa (Bihar), proposed Town Square, Porvorim (Goa), Orchha (Madhya Pradesh), Underwater Museum, Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Mawkhanu, Shillong (Meghalaya), and development of Bateshwar, Agra (Uttar Pradesh).
The land for the projects will be provided by the state governments, and implementation will also be their responsibility. They will further make arrangements for the operation and management of the infrastructure after the completion of the projects. The Ministry of Tourism will monitor the progress.
The first installment of 66 percent of the sanctioned allocation has already been released by the Department of Expenditure to the states. The remaining funds will be released before March 2026. The states have been given a two-year deadline to complete the projects.
“We have held meetings with the states in groups, region-wise, in which seven to eight states participated. The meetings lasted about eight hours. We heard them. This had happened for the first time. We provided mentorship and guidance to the states in preparing proposals and offered consultants. After evaluation, we selected projects worth Rs 3,295 crore based on criteria with a futuristic approach, keeping in mind the potential growth of tourism in the country,” said the minister.