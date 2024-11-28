Centre approves Rs 3,295 crore for 40 tourism projects to boost lesser-known destinations

NEW DELHI: The Centre has approved 40 projects worth Rs 3,295 crore for the transformation of tourism sites into iconic centres, with the primary aim of decongesting traditional and popular tourist spots under the special assistance scheme for states, which was part of the budget announcement. The projects have been selected after detailed consultations with the states and the formulation of guidelines by the Ministry of Tourism.

All state governments participated in the process enthusiastically, except for West Bengal. The ministry had received 87 project proposals worth about Rs 8,000 crore.

Briefing the media about the development, Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the focus of the entire exercise selecting the destinations was to tap the future potential of these sites and encourage private investment to boost the local economy and create employment opportunities.