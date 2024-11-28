CM Hemant Soren: Jharkhand's voice of unity, justice

RANCHI: Ahead of his swearing-in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren shared a post on X, declaring, “Today will be a historic day – a day that will further strengthen our collective struggle, the spirit of love and brotherhood, and the commitment of us Jharkhandis towards justice."

Soren highlighted the legacy of Jharkhand, saying, “The great land of Jharkhand has always given birth to protests and struggles. The JMM is moving ahead every day, carrying the same legacy, filled with the struggles of countless heroes, including Bhagwan Birsa, Sido-Kanhu, Amar Shaheed Telanga Kharia, Phulo-Jhano, Poto Ho, and Sheikh Bhikhari.”

The Chief Minister-elect emphasised that the people of Jharkhand remain united despite growing threats to democracy.

“Today is not about political victory; today is the day to reiterate our struggle for social justice, the daily battle to strengthen social unity. Today also tells us that the great people of Jharkhand are standing together amidst the increasing pressure on democracy. Today, a voice is resonating in every village, every city – rights, equality, unity means the voice of Jharkhandiyat," he asserted.