Dehradun Diary | Dhami calls for smart policing in meet with DGP

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has emphasised the need to enhance law and order while promoting the concept of smart policing. During a courtesy meeting with newly-appointed DGP Deepam Seth, the CM stated, “We must empower the police and integrate them with advanced technology.” Dhami reiterated his commitment to achieving a drug-free Uttarakhand, highlighting the crucial role of law enforcement in this mission. “We need to launch a rapid campaign against substance abuse and ensure that mafia and traffickers are imprisoned,” he added. The CM also underscored the importance of focusing on traffic safety.

Girl students tackle Dehradun’s traffic crisis

Three students from Hopetown Girls’ School, in collaboration with SDC Foundation, submitted a report, ‘Dehradun’s Traffic Situation: A Growing Concern’ to senior officials, inlcuding Dehradun DM Savin Bansal and SP Traffic Mukesh Thakur. The report prepared by Ahana Gupta, Akshma, and Arwa H. Wani, analyses traffic challenges like congestion and its environmental impacts. Principal Maya Norula said, “This initiative highlights our commitment to fostering responsible citizenship.” Anoop Nautiyal, the founder of the SDC Foundation, emphasised the importance of engaging youth in social action.