ED case linked to coal levy 'scam': SC extends interim bail of ex-Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim bail of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia, an accused in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal-levy scam.

The apex court had on September 25 granted her interim bail, noting that she had already undergone custody of more than one year and nine months and charges were yet to be framed.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench sought to know about the current status of the case.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appearing for Chaurasia, said the trial has not yet commenced.

"Interim bail to continue," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing in the last week of January.

The top court was hearing Chaurasia's plea challenging an August 28 order of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had denied her bail.