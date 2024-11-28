Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair booked for 'endangering sovereignty of India'

The Ghaziabad police in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday informed the Allahabad High Court that the First Information Report (FIR) against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair includes "endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India."

According to reports, the officer investigating the case informed the High Court that the FIR filed against the fact-checker include the offence of endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The statement came when the high court was hearing the journalist's plea seeking to quash the FIR against him over sharing a video clip of Yati Narsinghanand, a priest at Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi Temple.

Ghaziabad police filed the FIR against Zubair last month following a complaint by an aide of Narsinghanand.

According to the news agency PTI, Udita Tyagi, general secretary of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Foundation, alleged that Zubair posted an older video featuring Narsinghanand in order to provoke violence against him by Muslims.

Earlier that month, controversy ensued after videos showing Narsinghanand making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad were shared on social media.

Narsinghanand had allegedly made comments inciting people to burn the Prophet’s effigies at an event in Ghaziabad on September 29, a report said.