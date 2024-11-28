Gujarat's local courts have 15.61 lakh pending cases; 535 judicial vacancies

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat's District and Subordinate Courts are grappling with a staggering backlog of 15.61 lakh pending cases, the Central government revealed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

As of November 15, 2024, the pending cases include 3.5 lakh civil cases, 12.11 lakh criminal cases, and an additional 50,128 cases in Family Courts as of September 30, 2024. Compounding the issue, 535 judicial officer positions remain vacant in District and Subordinate Courts as of November 21, 2024.

The Law Ministry, responding to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar on Thursday, revealed staggering details about pending cases in Gujarat's District and Subordinate Courts.

As of November 15, 2024, the state recorded 15,61,196 pending cases, including 3,50,166 lakh civil cases and 12,11,030 criminal cases. Comparatively, as of January 1, 2024, Gujarat had a total backlog of 15,89,468 cases, comprising 3,72,162 civil cases and 12,17,306 criminal cases.

Government data reveals a decline in pending cases in Gujarat's District and Subordinate Courts in 2024 compared to 2023. Civil case backlogs dropped from 3,77,382 in 2023 to 3,50,166 in 2024, marking a decrease of 27,216 cases. Similarly, criminal cases saw a significant reduction, falling from 12,58,375 in 2023 to 12,11,030 in 2024, a drop of 47,345 cases.

The Law Ministry, in response to another question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, provided insights into pending cases in family courts across India. As of September 30, 2024, Gujarat has 50 operational family courts. In 2022, these courts registered 24,910 cases, increasing to 27,194 in 2023 and surging to 44,037 in 2024.

Case disposals also rose, with 26,557 cases resolved in 2022, 30,084 in 2023, and 30,659 in 2024. Despite these efforts, pending cases have climbed significantly, from 34,761 in 2022 to 31,954 in 2023, and a sharp rise to 50,128 in 2024.

The government informed the Rajya Sabha that Gujarat's District and Subordinate Courts face a shortage of judicial officers, with 535 positions vacant as of November 21, 2024.