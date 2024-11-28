India tests K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from nuclear submarine INS Arighaat

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy carried out the test firing of the 3,500 Km K-4 ballistic missile from the newly-inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat on Wednesday.

According to Defence sources, the test results are being analyzed, after which the officials concerned would be briefing the top military and political leadership.

The test is crucial for validating the country's second-strike capability.

The Indian Navy had inducted the submarine in August in the Vishakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre.

The sources said that prior to the full-range test of the missile, the DRDO had carried out extensive trials of the launch of the missile to be fired from underwater platforms.

The Indian Navy is now planning to carry out more tests of the missile system.

The Navy has two nuclear submarines with the capability to fire ballistic missiles, including the INS Arihant and the Arighaat.

The third boat has also been launched and is expected to be inducted next year.