Jammu NSG hub for reply to terror attacks

SRINAGAR: After a steep rise in terror attacks in Jammu region, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has established a permanent hub for National Security Guard in the winter capital of J&K for quick response to any major attack. The NSG hub has been set up in Jammu city.

“A special component of NSG is now permanently based in Jammu city. The number of NSG commandos deployed in the NSG hub in Jammu is more than enough to deal with any emergency situation arising out of any terror attack,” sources said on Wednesday.