Jammu NSG hub for reply to terror attacks

SRINAGAR: After a steep rise in terror attacks in Jammu region, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has established a permanent hub for National Security Guard in the winter capital of J&K for quick response to any major attack. The NSG hub has been set up in Jammu city.
“A special component of NSG is now permanently based in Jammu city. The number of NSG commandos deployed in the NSG hub in Jammu is more than enough to deal with any emergency situation arising out of any terror attack,” sources said on Wednesday.
NSG commandos had participated in last month’s anti-terror operation in Akhnoor of Jammu. It was probably for the first time that NSG commandos participated in an anti-terror operation in Jammu.
Sources said that the setting up of the NSG hub in Jammu will ensure speedy deployment of commandos in any anti-terror operation. “Instead of waiting for airlifting of the NSG personnel from Delhi or any other place, the elite commandos can now be deployed in quick time,” they said.
In the recent past, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu have seen a spurt in terror attacks.