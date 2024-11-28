Jharkhand: Congress scrambles to take a call on cabinet berths

RANCHI: Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th Jharkhand Chief Minister on Thursday but the Cabinet expansion is likely to take place later. Sources in the JMM-led alliance said that Soren has decided to take oath alone due to differences within the Congress over who will be inducted into the ministry.

“The cabinet expansion will take place later,” state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir said on Wednesday.

The Congress has not yet decided on its ministerial candidates and the legislative party leader. The CPI (M-L), an ally of the JMM, has also not decided whether it will join the Cabinet. It has called a meeting on November 29 to discuss the issue. Sources said the alliance is working on a formula of one ministerial post for every five MLAs. If a consensus is reached on the formula, JMM can get six berths, Congress four and RJD and CPI (M-L) one each.