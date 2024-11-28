Khalistani separatist Pannun issues threat to disrupt high-profile DG-IG meet in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the Odisha DGP conference at Bhubaneswar, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a message threatening to disrupt the pan-India meet which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Security Advisor Ajit Doval besides hosts of top security officials.
Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video message, urged his supporters to “disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”
A designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Pannun dared the PM to visit Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar to meet devotees and urged “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters to disguise and take cover in temples, hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”
Saying that over 200 security officials of NIA, CRPF, BSF, NSG, IB and CISF will meet under Shah, Pannun said the meeting will plan and orchestrate killings of pro-Khalistani Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals and Maoists.
The DGP conference which kickstarts on Friday is already under a massive security blanket and multiple areas of Bhubaneswar have been declared as no-flying and no-drone zones. Prime Minister Modi is slated to arrive in Bhubaneswar on Friday around 4.15 pm. He will be given felicitation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport before heading to the BJP office for a meeting. He will then proceed to Raj Bhawan.
Earlier, Modi was scheduled to go on a roadshow from the airport which was later cancelled. He will attend the pan-India DGP meet from November 30 to December 1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive on Friday and chair the meeting.
When asked about the threats by the Khalistani extremist, Odisha DGP YB Khurania told The New Indian Express that the state police "is on high alert."
Currently, multiple high-profile events are going to be held in Odisha. While the winter session of the State Assembly is underway, Indian Navy will celebrate Navy Day at Puri on December 4 which will be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.