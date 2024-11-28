Khalistani separatist Pannun issues threat to disrupt high-profile DG-IG meet in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A day ahead of the Odisha DGP conference at Bhubaneswar, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Thursday issued a message threatening to disrupt the pan-India meet which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Security Advisor Ajit Doval besides hosts of top security officials.

Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, in a video message, urged his supporters to “disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”

A designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Pannun dared the PM to visit Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar to meet devotees and urged “Naxals, Maoists, Kashmiri fighters to disguise and take cover in temples, hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.”

Saying that over 200 security officials of NIA, CRPF, BSF, NSG, IB and CISF will meet under Shah, Pannun said the meeting will plan and orchestrate killings of pro-Khalistani Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals and Maoists.