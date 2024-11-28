Lashkar-e-Taiba member Salman Rehman Khan extradited to India from Rwanda in joint CBI-NIA operation

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), successfully extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), from Rwanda on Thursday through Interpol channels, officials said.
Khan, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was wanted in India for his alleged involvement in supplying arms, ammunition, and explosives to facilitate terrorist activities in Bengaluru, they said.
In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said, “The Global Operations Centre of the agency closely coordinated with the NIA and the Interpol National Central Bureau in Kigali to secure the extradition of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences.”
The NIA had registered a case in 2023 concerning a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru. The FIR was initially lodged at Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru, the officials said.
Khan, who was previously imprisoned in a POCSO case from 2018 to 2022, had allegedly facilitated the collection and distribution of explosives for other terror suspects. According to the NIA, he was radicalized and recruited during his incarceration by T. Naseer, a life convict in a terror case.
Naseer is accused of orchestrating Khan’s radicalization and subsequent criminal activities to further LeT’s operations in India. He also allegedly plotted an escape while being transported to court from prison, the agency said.
When the terror module was dismantled, Khan evaded arrest and fled the country. The NIA subsequently charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A court later declared him a fugitive.
At the NIA's request, the CBI obtained a Red Notice against Khan from Interpol on August 2, 2024, which was circulated globally to law enforcement agencies. Based on the notice, Rwandan authorities apprehended Khan in Kigali.
The CBI, as the designated agency for coordinating Interpol affairs in India, collaborated with the NIA to complete the legal formalities. Following these proceedings, Khan was extradited to India and returned under escort by an NIA security team on November 28, 2024.