Lashkar-e-Taiba member Salman Rehman Khan extradited to India from Rwanda in joint CBI-NIA operation

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), successfully extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), from Rwanda on Thursday through Interpol channels, officials said.

Khan, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was wanted in India for his alleged involvement in supplying arms, ammunition, and explosives to facilitate terrorist activities in Bengaluru, they said.

In a statement, a CBI spokesperson said, “The Global Operations Centre of the agency closely coordinated with the NIA and the Interpol National Central Bureau in Kigali to secure the extradition of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences.”

The NIA had registered a case in 2023 concerning a criminal conspiracy to spread terror in Bengaluru. The FIR was initially lodged at Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru, the officials said.