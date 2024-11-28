Minor girl raped in moving ambulance in Madhya Pradesh, two arrested

Besides the trio, two more persons, the driver and his associate, were inside the patient transport vehicle, he said.

The minor along with her sister and brother-in-law, both later charged with aiding the crime, set off for their destination in the ambulance whose driver was known to them.

En route, the girl's sister and her brother-in-law got down from the vehicle on pretexting of fetching water. The ambulance driver, instead of waiting for the couple, sped away.

Later, the driver's associate travelling with him, Rajesh Kewat, raped her in the moving ambulance.

After keeping the girl hostage for the whole night, the two accused dumped her on the roadside the next morning, the DIG said.

The next day she narrated the entire ordeal to her mother, after which the matter was reported to the local police.

A hunt has been launched to apprehend the girl's sister and brother-in-law, who have been charged with abetting the crime.

(with inputs from PTI)