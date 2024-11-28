NHAI enhances road safety on National Highways with fog mitigation measures

NEW DELHI: To counter poor visibility on National Highways due to foggy conditions during the winter season, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued directions to reinstall damaged signboards, patrol vulnerable spots, and broadcast alerts, including over-speeding warnings, regularly through public address systems or information panels along the highways.

Officials said that all field offices had been directed to take proactive mitigation measures to enhance visibility and ensure the safety of National Highway users.

To enhance road safety during foggy conditions, mitigation measures have been classified under two categories: ‘Engineering’ and ‘Safety Awareness’ measures. The ‘Engineering measures’ include reinstalling missing or damaged road signs, rectifying faded or inadequate pavement markings, enhancing the visibility of safety devices by providing reflective markers, and adding median markers and transverse bar markings in habitations and accident-prone locations.