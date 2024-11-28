Parliament adjourned till Friday amid Opposition protest over Adani, Sambhal issues

NEW DELHI: Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani issue, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues.
Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially suspended until 12 noon. However, after reconvening, opposition protests continued, resulting in both houses being suspended until Friday.
As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad in the recent bypoll, and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who was elected from Maharashtra's Nanded, took oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
Immediately after the oath taking of the two new members, many Opposition members, including from the Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise issues related to the allegations against the Adani Group and other issues.
Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.
Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.
"I have been giving you enough opportunities to raise your issues and will continue to do so in future. But your way of systematic blockade of the proceedings is not acceptable. The issue which you want to raise has nothing to do with the country," he told the protesting members.
Birla said people have chosen the MPs as their representatives to raise the genuine issue of the people but they were resorting to disrupt the proceedings of the House which is not good.
He said there were difference of opinions in the Constituent Assembly too but those were raised in dignified manners.
Amid the din, one question was taken up. As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the House will 12 noon.
The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Sambhal.
Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.
Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 16 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.
The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.
The notices were for discussion on allegations of corruption against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.
Pramod Tiwari of the Congress, who had given a notice for discussion on the Adani issue, also raised a "point of order' on the rejection of his notice.
As several opposition members were on their feet, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon.