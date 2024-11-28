Parliament adjourned till Friday amid Opposition protest over Adani, Sambhal issues

NEW DELHI: Both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani issue, violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and other issues.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were initially suspended until 12 noon. However, after reconvening, opposition protests continued, resulting in both houses being suspended until Friday.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad in the recent bypoll, and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who was elected from Maharashtra's Nanded, took oath as Lok Sabha MPs.

Immediately after the oath taking of the two new members, many Opposition members, including from the Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise issues related to the allegations against the Adani Group and other issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

"I have been giving you enough opportunities to raise your issues and will continue to do so in future. But your way of systematic blockade of the proceedings is not acceptable. The issue which you want to raise has nothing to do with the country," he told the protesting members.