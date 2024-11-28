Power corridor | Adani row not on agenda, will take up ‘people’s issues’: TMC

The Trinamool Congress will focus on “people’s issues” in the ongoing winter session of Parliament and it does not want the proceedings to be disrupted over “one issue”, deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Wednesday. While the Congress is raising the issue of Gautam Adani being charged in an alleged bribery case in the US, the TMC said it will be focusing on issues like deprivation of central funds to Bengal and the situation in Manipur. “TMC will sharply focus on ‘people’s issues’ to raise in Parliament,” she said.

“TMC wants Parliament to run. We don’t want one issue to disrupt Parliament. We must hold this government accountable for its multiple failures,” Dastidar said. The party, which is a part of the INDIA alliance, said that it continues to be a part of the bloc but its outlook is different.

The TMC had skipped an INDIA bloc meeting on Monday where the alliance’s leaders took a decision to demand a joint parliamentary committee into Adani Group, as well as the Opposition meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues to be raised in the session. She said Mamata Banerjee will be attending the swearing in of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM.