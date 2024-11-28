Power corridor | Adani row not on agenda, will take up ‘people’s issues’: TMC

The Trinamool Congress will focus on “people’s issues” in the ongoing winter session of Parliament and it does not want the proceedings to be disrupted over “one issue”, deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said on Wednesday. While the Congress is raising the issue of Gautam Adani being charged in an alleged bribery case in the US, the TMC said it will be focusing on issues like deprivation of central funds to Bengal and the situation in Manipur. “TMC will sharply focus on ‘people’s issues’ to raise in Parliament,” she said.
“TMC wants Parliament to run. We don’t want one issue to disrupt Parliament. We must hold this government accountable for its multiple failures,” Dastidar said. The party, which is a part of the INDIA alliance, said that it continues to be a part of the bloc but its outlook is different.
The TMC had skipped an INDIA bloc meeting on Monday where the alliance’s leaders took a decision to demand a joint parliamentary committee into Adani Group, as well as the Opposition meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues to be raised in the session. She said Mamata Banerjee will be attending the swearing in of Hemant Soren as Jharkhand CM.
Chirag paswan takes a swipe at Kharge on EVMs
Union minister Chirag Paswan lambasted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for advocating a return of ballot boxes in elections, casting doubts on electronic voting machines (EVMs). He also sought to know if the Congress had problems in states where they defeated the NDA.
After MahaYuti maha win, Shinde MPs meet Shah
Shiv Sena MPs met Home Minister Amit Shah, days after the BJP-led Mahayuti registered a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shiv Sena MPs led by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, Ravindra Waikar and Sandipan Bhumare met Shah.
Union minister seeks UN intervention in Arrest of ISCKON monk in Bangladesh
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said the attack on Hindus in Bangladesh reflects that the interim government of that country is in the “clutches of fundamentalists” and sought the intervention of the United Nations in the matter. Condemning the arrest of an ISCKON monk in Bangladesh, he said that such attacks are against humanity. The Bangladesh interim government is headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.