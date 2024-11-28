SC issues notice to Yasin Malik and others on CBI's plea to transfer trial in two cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a response from J-K separatist leader Yasin Malik and others on a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation to transfer the trial in two cases from Jammu to New Delhi.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued notice to Malik and other accused and directed them to file response by December 18.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that Malik need not be physically taken to Jammu court for trial in the kidnapping case as Tihar jail has a court with video-conferencing facilities.

"We have filed applications for amending the cause title. We have also placed on record the fact that there already exists a fully functional court in the jail itself with all the facilities of video conferencing also, if needed. And in the past proceedings have taken place in that courtroom in jail," SG Mehta submitted to the court.

The matter has been posted for next hearing December 18.

The top court was hearing a CBI plea against the September 20, 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of politician Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.