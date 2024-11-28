Team Thackeray blames Congress' 'overconfidence' for the Maharashtra election defeat

A senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader criticised Congress, the party's alliance partner in Maharashtra, for its "overconfidence" and "attitude" during seat-sharing talks, which, he said, negatively impacted the prospects of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, as reported by NDTV.

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive win, claiming 230 of the 288 Assembly seats, while the MVA alliance of Congress, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction and the Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena won 46 seats.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, stated that the MVA should have projected Uddhav Thackeray as its chief ministerial candidate. He also subtly criticised Congress, mentioning that they were "ready with their suit and tie even before the results."