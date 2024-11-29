11 killed, 25 injured as state transport bus overturns in Maharashtra's Gondia

GONDIA: At least 11 passengers were killed and 25 others injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district of the state on Friday afternoon, police said.

The bus, operated under the service name 'Shiv Shahi', was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Khajri village in Sadak Arjuni taluka after its driver applied brakes to avoid hitting a two-wheeler that suddenly came in the front, a senior police official said.

"Eleven passengers were killed and 25 others injured in the accident which took place at around 12. 30 pm," he said.

The injured passengers were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.