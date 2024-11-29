Air India not anymore allowing musicians to carry a guitar on board: Report

Air India is not anymore allowing musicians to carry a guitar on board. AI is asking musicians to pay for an extra seat for the guitar.

“For musicians who travel frequently, this rule is very difficult,” Ehsaan Noorani of the Bollywood composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has been quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

The issue apparently came to light when Zubin Balaporia, keyboardist for the veteran Indian rock band Indus Creed, took to Facebook to announce about the new rule introduced by Air India.

“WHY does Air India have this new extremely discriminating policy towards musicians ? Earlier we were allowed to carry a guitar on board. Now they have stopped this and are asking musicians to pay for an extra seat for the guitar. This is ridiculous. Vistara used to allow Guitars on board and INDIGO still does. Come on AIR INDIA - TATA Group. Why have such a mercenary attitude. Surely you help in promoting the arts. Have a heart and regain your soul," he noted.

The post was shared by Indus Creed guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar with his own comments on the issue.

"...For years we have had no problem carrying our guitars on board but now for some reason @Air India refuses to let musical instruments on board UNLESS THE PASSENGER BUYS A SEPERATE SEAT FOR IT! Is this how you encourage musicians /artistes? Many who struggle to make a living and make sacrifices following their passion. Is the bottom line all that matters to you Air India ? What a shame!!," he commented.