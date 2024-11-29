Bihar faces acute healthcare crisis: CAG report highlights severe shortage of doctors, staff, and equipment

PATNA: Bihar is grappling with a severe shortage of doctors and paramedical staff, with the majority of blood banks in the state operating without valid licenses, according to a CAG report submitted to the assembly.

The CAG's performance audit report on Public Health Infrastructure and the Management of Health Services for the period 2016-2022 was tabled during the winter session of the assembly.

In Bihar, 1,24,919 doctors were required to serve the projected population of 12.49 crore (as of March 2022) to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations. However, only 58,144 allopathic doctors were available in the state (as of January 2022), reflecting a shortfall of 53% against WHO norms and 32% below the national average.