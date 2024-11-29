BJP government in Rajasthan renames 10 Gehlot-era schemes in 11 months

JAIPUR: The BJP-led government in Rajasthan has been actively rebranding schemes initiated during the tenure of former CM Ashok Gehlot. Over the past 11 months, the names of 10 prominent schemes have been changed, with reports indicating that more could follow.

Many of these schemes were originally named after members of the Gandhi family, prompting the Bhajan Lal Sharma administration to initiate renaming efforts after coming to power.

One of the first changes was halting the ‘Indira Smart Phone Scheme’, which aimed to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women. Renaming of the ‘Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools’ was also considered but was paused following protests and assembly debates.

Several key programmes have already been rebranded. The ‘Chiranjeevi Swasthya Yojana’ became the ‘Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya Yojana’, while the ‘Indira Rasoi Yojana’ was renamed as ‘Annapurna Rasoi’.

Other name changes include ‘Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme’ to ‘Chief Minister Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme’, ‘Chief Minister Bal Gopal Scheme’ to ‘Panna Dhay Bal Gopal Scheme’, ‘Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship Scheme’ to ‘Swami Vivekanand Scholarship Scheme’,

‘Rajiv Gandhi Jal Swavalamban Scheme’ to ‘Chief Minister Jal Swavalamban Scheme’, ‘Chief Minister Senior Citizen Teerth Scheme’ to ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Senior Citizen Scheme’. Additionally, three schemes under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Program’ were merged and renamed the ‘Kalibai Bhil Sambal Yojana’.

While many of the renamed schemes previously honoured former PM Indira Gandhi, several programmes bearing names of prominent figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and Kasturba Gandhi remain unchanged. But insiders says these schemes may face rebranding.