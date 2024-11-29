Court orders Jama Masjid survey report submission within 10 days

LUCKNOW: A Sambhal court has directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit the survey report on the Jama Masjid within 10 days, following claims that a temple once stood at the site. The court set the next hearing date for 8 January.

The case was heard by Civil Judge Aditya Singh. Court-appointed commissioner Rakesh Singh Raghav stated, “The court was informed that the survey report had not been completed and additional time was needed. The court granted the request and set the next date for hearing on 8 January.”

The Mosque Committee’s lawyer, Amir Hussain, confirmed that both the Hindu and Muslim sides, along with the court commissioner, were present during the proceedings.