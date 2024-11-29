Court orders Jama Masjid survey report submission within 10 days

LUCKNOW: A Sambhal court has directed the court-appointed commissioner to submit the survey report on the Jama Masjid within 10 days, following claims that a temple once stood at the site. The court set the next hearing date for 8 January.
The case was heard by Civil Judge Aditya Singh. Court-appointed commissioner Rakesh Singh Raghav stated, “The court was informed that the survey report had not been completed and additional time was needed. The court granted the request and set the next date for hearing on 8 January.”
The Mosque Committee’s lawyer, Amir Hussain, confirmed that both the Hindu and Muslim sides, along with the court commissioner, were present during the proceedings.
According to the lawyer, the court commissioner informed the court that he had been unable to prepare the report. In response, the judge directed the commissioner to complete and submit the report within 10 days, warning that he would not be granted another opportunity to visit the site.
The controversy in Sambhal began on 19 November, when a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid commenced amid claims that a Harihar temple once existed on the site.
Tensions escalated on 24 November during the second survey, leading to violence. Protesters gathered near the mosque, clashing with security forces. The unrest involved stone-pelting and arson, resulting in four deaths and multiple injuries.
Further developments in the case are expected during the next hearing.