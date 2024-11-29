CRPF introduces new SOPs to monitor personnel and prevent suicides, fratricides

Quoting the SOPs, a senior official said, “The welfare committee will be duty-bound to mandatorily interview personnel returning to duty after leave. During these interactions, interviewers should discuss matters related to the personnel’s family well-being, education/employment, health, property, finances, and update the records accordingly.”

The personnel should also feel valued as an important and integral part of the unit/company and should be made to feel like they are returning to their extended family after leave, the official added. Commanders have also been asked to closely monitor the habits, addictions, and CIBIL scores of the jawans.

According to the officials, the SOPs state, “The spending habits of employees, as well as their addiction to online gaming and gambling, should be monitored by the Unit/Coy Welfare Committee. The CIBIL scores of these employees should be checked regularly. In cases of any deviant behavior, the ‘four friends’ system should be used for timely intervention.”

The committee will also focus on behavioral changes in jawans to ensure corrective actions are taken before it’s too late.

“The committee should immediately address cases of unusual behavior. Red flags should be raised if a person is absent from work, escalates issues unnecessarily, is disengaged, spends an unusually long time on the phone, becomes aggressive during phone calls with family, is involved in online gaming or gambling, receives reports from financial institutions regarding debt, bankruptcy, or foreclosure, takes loans from co-workers or multiple sources, or experiences strained relationships with family or spouse,” the SOPs state.