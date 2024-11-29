ED raids 15 premises of Raj Kundra in Mumbai, UP in connection with pornography case

LUCKNOW: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh, including the residence and offices of Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to a pornography network.

The ED conducted raids at locations across Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur, Kushinagar, and Gorakhpur, to round up Kundra's associates.

Notably, Kundra was arrested in 2021 for allegedly producing and selling adult content. He spent two months in Arthur Road jail before being granted bail.

According to the investigating agency, the 'Hotshots' app was being used by the accused persons for uploading and streaming obscene content. However, Kundra refuted all the allegations, claiming that there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of the alleged pornographic content.

He said that he was falsely implicated, was not even named in the FIR, and was dragged into the case by the respondent (police).

The police had filed FIRs based on complaints received from two women, while another woman had submitted a complaint at the Lonavla police station.