Gujarat ATS arrests coast guard insider for espionage links with Pakistan

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested an Indian citizen, Dinesh Gohil, on charges of espionage, dealing a significant blow in the fight against spying.

The arrest follows weeks of surveillance after critical information about the Indian Coast Guard and maritime border operations was found to have been leaked to Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS closely monitored Gohil, a resident of Okha, before detaining him. During the investigation, authorities uncovered that he had shared highly classified details about the Coast Guard.

In a press release, the Gujarat ATS stated, “A sub-inspector received intel suggesting Dipesh Gohel, a resident of Dwarka district, had been in contact with Pakistani Army or ISI agents via WhatsApp for some time. Upon receiving the tip-off, the ATS formed a team, summoned Gohel to their Ahmedabad office, and began questioning.”

The investigations revealed that Gohel, a Coast Guard boat repairman at Okha Jetty for three years, connected seven months ago with a Facebook profile named 'Sahima,' allegedly belonging to a woman claiming to work for the Pakistan Navy. The release added, “‘Sahima’ also engaged Gohel on WhatsApp.”