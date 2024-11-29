Joint India-Sri Lanka naval operation seizes 500kg crystal meth

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation, fishing boats have been apprehended by the navies of India and Sri Lanka. The Indian Navy on Friday stated, "The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action."
The operation was initiated based on information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea.
Acting swiftly, the Indian Navy (IN) launched a coordinated operation to locate and intercept the boats.
Extensive surveillance was conducted by Indian Naval Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft.
This effort was guided by inputs from the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram. An Indian naval ship was deployed to enhance the operation's effectiveness.
Two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by Indian aircraft. In a closely coordinated effort between the ship and aerial assets, the boats were boarded by the ship's boarding team on 24 and 25 November 2024. This led to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics, identified as c amphetamine.
To bolster the operation, an additional Indian naval ship was tasked with augmenting the force for anti-narcotics operations. The Indian Navy remarked, "The operation reaffirms the close partnership and bonds developed between the two countries and navies. It also symbolises the combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region."
The IFC-IOR, inaugurated in December 2018, is responsible for collating, fusing, and disseminating intelligence on 'white shipping' activities in the Indian Ocean.