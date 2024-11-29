Joint India-Sri Lanka naval operation seizes 500kg crystal meth

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation, fishing boats have been apprehended by the navies of India and Sri Lanka. The Indian Navy on Friday stated, "The two boats, along with crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action."

The operation was initiated based on information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea.

Acting swiftly, the Indian Navy (IN) launched a coordinated operation to locate and intercept the boats.

Extensive surveillance was conducted by Indian Naval Long-Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Remotely Piloted Aircraft.

This effort was guided by inputs from the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram. An Indian naval ship was deployed to enhance the operation's effectiveness.