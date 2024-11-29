Manipur government seeks Army’s help to trace missing man; educational institutes reopen after 13-day closure

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government on Friday asked the army to find out a 56-year-old man reported missing from the Leimakhong Army camp in the Kangpokpi district on November 25, even as educational institutes reopened in the Imphal valley and Jiribam district after a gap of 13 days.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government had asked the army to take the responsibility of tracing the man, Laishram Kamalbabu Singh who is from the Meitei community. He hails from the Loitang Khunoy locality falling under the Sekmai Assembly segment. Earlier, an FIR was lodged with the police over his disappearance.

Singh said Sekmai MLA Dingo Singh and members of a Joint Action Committee (JAC), formed in connection with the man’s disappearance, met him on Thursday and submitted a memorandum, addressed to the Prime Minister.

He said the JAC and the residents demanded the immediate rescue of the missing person.

“His whereabouts are still unknown. The state government has urged army and central government officials to trace him,” Singh said.