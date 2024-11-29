Modi, Shah to begin three-day visit to Odisha to attend DGP conference

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Odisha for three days from Friday, during which they will attend the All India DGP/IGP Conference starting here later in the day.

While Shah will arrive in the Odisha state capital earlier, Modi is scheduled to reach the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at about 4:20 pm, according to the official programme.

Keeping in view the traffic arrangements made for the programme, the state government declared closure of all schools at 1 PM in the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation jurisdiction on Friday, an official release said.

He is scheduled to attend a felicitation programme at the airport. Modi will then head to Raj Bhavan at 5 pm.