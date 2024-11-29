NHRC issues notice to Telangana government over death of Odisha woman hired for surrogacy

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the Telangana government regarding the death of a 25-year-old woman from Odisha, who had been hired for surrogacy.

The woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances after reportedly falling from the ninth floor of a housing complex in the Raidurgam area of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the apex human rights panel has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana to submit a detailed report, including the status of the FIR registered in the matter, within two weeks.

The NHRC noted that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious concerns about the violation of the victim's human rights. “The Commission would also like to know from the police authorities if there were any complaints from the people regarding harassment of women in the name of surrogacy in the state,” the NHRC order stated.