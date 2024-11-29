'Pakodas for masses, halwa for chosen few': Congress slams govt over ILO report findings

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday slammed the government over an International Labour Organisation report pointing to wage inequality in India, claiming this is a direct consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pakoda-nomics" which is about 'pakodas' for the masses and 'halwa' for the chosen few.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Labour Organisation's just-released Global Wage Report 2024-2025 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India.

Citing the report, he said the top 10 percentile of India's income earners earn 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percentile.

"This is significantly more unequal than nearly every country in our neighourhood, including Pakistan, Bangaldesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar," Ramesh said in a post on X.